India women's national cricket team star opener Smriti Mandhana was honoured for being the highest run-getter for her country in ODIs during the 2023-24 season. The stylish opener was honoured during the BCCI Awards 2025, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday. The left-handed batter was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards 2024. Mandhana smashed four centuries and three half-centuries in 13 matches in 2024. BCCI Awards 2025: Vishnu Bhardwaj, Kavya Tetotia Among Others Named Winners of MA Chidambaram Trophy 2023-24.

Smriti Mandhana Receives Award

Celebrating the on-field performance of India Women at the international stage 👏👏 🔹Highest Run-Getter in ODIs And it's #TeamIndia vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who receives the award 🏆#NamanAwards | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/afpnOtR44l — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

