India Women have come back strongly in the ODI series against Bangladesh as they defeated them by a huge margin of 108-runs in the 2nd ODI. Stalwar of the India Women's cricket team, Smriti Mandhana celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, July 18. After the emphatic victory at Dhaka, she celebrated her birthday with Junior local cricketers, who brought her a cake and she shared some memorable moments with them.

Smriti Mandhana's Birthday Celebrated By Junior Local Cricketers In Dhaka

A sweet surprise 😊 Junior local cricketers in Dhaka brought a cake for @mandhana_smriti and celebrated her birthday after the 2nd ODI today. 🏏🎂🤝 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Rvfqqbop9h — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2023

