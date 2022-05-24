Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and her side would bowl first against Supernovas on Tuesday, May 24. Supernovas are in good form at the moment, winning the first game against Trailblazers a day ago.

Supernovas (Playing XI): Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sune Luus, Alana King, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Taniya Bhatia(w), Meghna Singh, V Chandu

Velocity (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia(w), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

