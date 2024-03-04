India and England are set to take on each other at Dharamshala in the fifth Test match. India are currently leading the series 3-1 and the final Test will just be a fight of respect. Although there is concern about the fifth Test match getting interrupted by weather hazards as there is forecast of snowfall during the duration of the Test match. It has been raining in Dharamshala for the last few days and pictures of the HPCA Stadium getting covered in snow also went viral. India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs England: Jasprit Bumrah In for Akash Deep? Devdutt Padikkal to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

Snow in Dharamshala Expected to Play Spoilsport

#INDvsENGTest This is going to be quite a Test match in Dharamshala. Snow, low temperatures, rain, fog, sleet and maybe a thunderstorm. I don't recall a test match that was played in such conditions. An all pace attack might be the one to go for! This is going to be a fitting… pic.twitter.com/RzHaoZn55M — Rishi Gupta (@rishigupta529) March 3, 2024

Forecast of Snowfall in Dharamshala

I am due to go to Dharamshala in a week. I checked the forecast today and just reading that makes me shiver. Max temperature forecast for March 07 (at this stage, hopefully it will change) is 10°. Temperature forecast at 7 am is 2°! Snow?? pic.twitter.com/8H5JNMQF9n — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 27, 2024

Dharamshala Covered By Snow

Dharamshala covered by snow. Fifth test match is going to be remarkable. Absolutely thrilling. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Ooz87Qx9si — Hemang (@hemangxx) February 28, 2024

