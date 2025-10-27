Social media sensation Shadab Jakati met ex-Australia National Cricket Team star Brett Lee and attempted to recreate the viral "10 waley biscuit kitne ka hai ji" (how much does a Rs 10 biscuit packet cost) meme with him. The social media star has been making news after this funny Instagram video of his went viral. Later, India National Cricket Team star Rinku Singh also recreated the meme and met him as well. Now, Shadab Jakati has met Brett Lee and hilariously tried to recreate the meme which has made him a sensation. In the viral Instagram video, Shadab Jakati was seen recording himself and Brett Lee inside of an elevator and he said, "10 wala biscuit kitne ka hai ji." Brett Lee, unaware of this meme, responded by saying that he was happy to meet him as well. Shadab Jakati, Brett Lee and others in the elevator had a laugh in the end. Rinku Singh Meets Social Media Star Shadab Jakati; India National Cricket Team Player Recreates ‘10 Rupaye Wala Biscuit..' Viral Meme With Original Creator (Watch Video).

Social Media Star Shadab Jakati Meets Brett Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

Shadab Jakati's Viral '10 Wala Biscuit Ka Packet Kitna Ka Hai Ji' Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shadab Jakati Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)