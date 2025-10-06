A meme that has become a rage on social media is the ‘ 10 Rupaye Wala Biscuit..’ by Shadab Jakati, who became an overnight sensation, wherein celebrities from all across the globe started recreating the viral content, which includes Indian national cricket team cricketer, Rinku Singh. Singh, who featured with Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav in recreating the viral ‘10 Rupaye Wala Biscuit..’ meme, caught up with Shadab Jakati and re-enacted the whole scene with the original creator. Jakati, who is generally quite confident, did reveal that the social media influencer was quite afraid of recreating the viral meme with Singh, taking to his Instagram account (@shabadjakati). Fans can check out Singh recreating the '10 Rupaye Wala Biscuit..' meme with Jakati below. Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Recreate ‘10 Wala Ka Biscuit Ka Packet Kitna Ka Hai Ji’ Viral Meme With Fans on Sidelines of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Videos)

Rinku Singh Recreates Viral Meme With Shadab Jakati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

