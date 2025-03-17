Sourav Ganguly was seen in an all-new avatar as he featured in a promotional video for 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' that is to be released on Netflix. The former Indian cricketer was spotted wearing a police uniform and the video showed him arriving at the audition for the thriller series. Sourav Ganguly was asked to show his 'aggression' and he did so by recalling Greg Chappell, who was impersonated in the video. The promo video further features him trying to play cricket shots and beat up a criminal. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is set to be released on Netflix on March 20. Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao Set To Play the Iconic Cricketer.

Sourav Ganguly Features in Promo for 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'

The Bengal Tiger meets The Bengal Chapter 🔥 Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out 20 March, only on Netflix. #KhakeeTheBengalChapterOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/OnrrWtHE9b — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 17, 2025

