Historic achievement by South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they display some strong batting performances and with it breaks the record of highest sixes hit in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. The previous record was with England who hit 76 sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. David Miller hit the 77th six for South Africa in the CWC 2023 to break the record. Quinton de Kock Becomes First South African Cricketer To Score 500 Runs in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Match.

South Africa Break Record of Hitting Most Sixes in A Single Edition of ICC Cricket World Cup

HISTORY CREATED IN PUNE...!!! South Africa have most sixes as a team in an edition of a World Cup - 77*. pic.twitter.com/EhvmaAxfvl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)