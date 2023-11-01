Quinton de Kock became the first South African cricketer to reach the 500-run mark in ICC Cricket World Cups. The left-hander got to the mark during the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 1. De Kock is known to both smoke the ball if needed and also play gorgeous drives and rotate the strike regularly. He went past the legendary Jacques Kallis, who had 485 runs to his name in nine World Cup innings.ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Quinton de Kock First South Africa Cricketer to Score 500 Runs in CWC

#NZvsSA Quinton de Kock first to player to score 500 runs in this World Cup 2023. A Unbelievable ending for Quinton de Kock in ODI Cricket, His Retirement after This WC is So Memorable and Great Achievement To him pic.twitter.com/3bV2uFVKjX — Ameer Hamza (@AHamza28801) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)