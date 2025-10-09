The South Africa women's national cricket team secured a thrilling three-wicket win against the India women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Vizag on Thursday, October 9. Nadine de Klerk was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance with the bat. Talking about the game, India Women were bundled out for 251 runs after Richa Ghosh played a superb knock of 94 runs off 77 balls. Chloe Tyron scalped three wickets for South Africa Women. In response, captain Laura Wolvaardt (70), Chloe Tyron (49), and Nadine de Klerk (84*) helped their side to register a close win. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India suffered their first defeat in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 edition. Laura Wolvaardt Wicket Video: Watch Kranti Gaud Dismiss South Africa Captain With Perfect Yorker During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Nadine De Klerk’s Unbeaten 84 Hands India Their First Defeat

Nadine de Klerk does it for South Africa as they defeat hosts India in a contest that went down to the wire in Visakhapatnam 🔥#CWC25#INDvSA 📝: https://t.co/dJQBf7HG2Opic.twitter.com/5zSjaxnJxc — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2025

