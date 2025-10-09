India women's national cricket team speedster Kranti Gaud bowled a sensational yorker to remove the South Africa women's national cricket team captain, Laura Wolvaardt, during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. The wicket incident happened during the fifth delivery of the 36th over. Right-arm pacer Kranti bowled a superb yorker, and Wolvaardt, who was trying to make room, failed to get her bat down, and the ball crashed into the base of the stumps. Laura Wolvaardt departed after playing a fighting knock of 70 runs off 111 deliveries, including eight fours, while chasing the target of 252 runs. Marizanne Kapp Wicket Video: Watch Sneh Rana Dismantle Star Batter Stumps During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

A Superb Yorker by Kranti Gaud!

IS THERE ANYTHING KRANTI GAUD CANNOT DO?! 😍 South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt departs on 70. Is that the game for them? 👀 Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/gK6REOEjLB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

