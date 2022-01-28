South Africa women would be hosting their West Indies in the first ODI which begins on Friday, January 28. The South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 1st ODI match would be played at the Wanderers Stadium and is set to start at 5:30 pm IST. Unfortunately, fans in India would not have access to either live telecast or live streaming of this match. But they can follow Cricket South Africa's official website for updates about the game.

Game Day🏏 The #SAWvWIW series gets underway today with the 1st ODI 😄 ⌚ 14:00 CAT 🏟️ Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg 📻 Listen LIVE on the CSA website https://t.co/Z6x6DQBlQE 📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#SAWvWIW #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/vWHVKZVpbb — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 28, 2022

