Veteran South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp shared an emotional post after losing the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India. Marizanne Kapp shared a post on her Instagram handle, saying she is absolutely broken. "The storms of life cannot shake you, for God is your foundation”. I don’t always understand… and I have so many questions… but I know Jesus has a better plan, even though it hurts! Absolutely heartbroken 💔💔💔," Kapp wrote. Team India scripted history as they lifted their first ICC Women's title. The Women in Blue defeated the Proteas Women by 52 runs in the grand finale of the 2025 edition. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her superb outing with the bat and ball. Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With ICC Women's World Cup Trophy For Photoshoot In Front of India Gate (Watch Video).

Marizanne Kapp Shares Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777)

