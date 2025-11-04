It was an emotional moment for India women's national cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar, who helped the Women in Blue to lift the historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title after defeating South Africa women by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai. It's a historic achievement for Amol Muzumdar, as he helped Women in Blue to lift their first ICC title. Meanwhile, a picture of Anmol has gone viral on social media, where he is seen recreating Rohit Sharma's iconic celebration from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory in Barbados. The Women in Blue head coach couldn't control his emotions and planted the Indian National Flag on the Dr DY Patil Stadium outfield, a similar celebration just like Rohit. The picture has gone viral on social media. 'Absolutely Heartbroken...' Marizanne Kapp Shares Emotional Post After Losing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Against India Women.

Amol Muzumdar Recreates Rohit Sharma’s Iconic Celebration

ROHIT SHARMA × AMOL MUZUMDAR 🇮🇳 Proudly hoisting the National Flag after the World Cup triumph. 🏆#TeamIndia #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/DmrBAWY8m7 — Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) November 4, 2025

