Not long ago, India were caught in a tense situation with Pakistan over the handshake row during the Asia Cup 2025. India refused to shake hands with Pakistan cricketers and support staff and eventually it led to a lot of controversy. Fans across the borders also engaged in a lot of heated debates and online trolling. A new picture unfolded on November 2, 2025 when India Women took on South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. A Pakistani fan shared a video on social media where he was spotted with another fan and a little girl, wearing the jersey of Pakistan and supporting Team India. They also sang the national anthem of India alongside Sunidhi Chauhan, who was present in the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai. Fans were shocked to see it and the video went viral on social media. Unseen Video Shows Harmanpreet Kaur's Father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, Lifting Her After India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory.

Pakistan Fan Sing Indian National Anthem Along With Sunidhi Chauhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Muhammad (@arshadmuhammadhanif)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)