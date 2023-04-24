Umran Malik is all about to speed! And the Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler once again clocked speeds of over 150 kph in one over during the SRH vs DC match in IPL 2023. The right-arm bowler started the 14th over of the innings with a speed of 151 and then went on to clock 152 twice. The first of those was bowled at 152.4 kph, which Manish Pandey sent to the fence for a four. The over yielded just six runs. David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Feet, Hugs Him Ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Umran Malik Breaches 150 kph Thrice in One Over

- 151 Kph. - 152 kph. - 152 kph. By Umran Malik in a single over, he is breathing fire. pic.twitter.com/SPBn8lj6hE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)