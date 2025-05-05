Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran's hilarious reaction has gone viral on social media after Delhi Capitals batters Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam were involved in a run-out in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The wicket incident occurred in the 13th over of DC's innings when a miscommunication between Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs cost Nigam's wicket while attempting to take two runs. After Nigam's dismissal, a camera quickly captured SRH owner Maran's expressive reaction, which quickly became a talking point on social media. Ishan Kishan Takes Superb Diving Catch of Pat Cummins’ Delivery To Dismiss Abhishek Porel During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kavya Maran’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

When the batters tell each other "Idhar chala, mein udhar chala" 🫣 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/bgzzyyahDZ#IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #SRHvDC | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/qc3f3uwP5v — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)