All the speculations around the role Steve Smith will take while coming back to IPL 2023 is put to rest as the Australian cricket star joins the Star Sports commentary panel and will share his views on the game with the mic in the commentary box during the season. Steve Smith, who has been part of IPL with Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was unsold in the IPL auction 2023. Steve Smith to do Commentary in IPL 2023? Australian Cricketer Teases Fans With A Cryptic Video Message On Twitter.

Steve Smith Joins Star Sports Commentary Panel For IPL 2023

One more incredible ⭐ has been added to our team of experts and we’re proud to welcome @stevesmith49 to the Incredible Star Cast 🥳 Tune-in to #IPLonStar on Mar 31 | Broadcast starts at 5 PM & LIVE match at 7:30 PM#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether https://t.co/v1C9OLfaac pic.twitter.com/2YnpFxZmcs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2023

