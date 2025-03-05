Steve Smith penned a message for fans shortly after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket. The Australia national cricket team star surprised one and all with his decision to end his career in the 50-over format right after his team was defeated by India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote, "It’s time to close the chapter on my ODI career. It’s been such a pleasure wearing the canary yellow and super proud to have been part of 2 World Cup winning teams along the way. Thanks to everyone for all of the support, It’s been one hell of a ride." He also shared pictures of some of his most memorable moments in ODIs, which include winning two World Cup titles (2015 and 2023). Steve Smith Retires from ODIs After Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit, Star Batsman Says ‘Right Time To Make Way’.

Steve Smith Pens Message on ODI Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)