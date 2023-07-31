Stuart Broad finishes his Test career off in style as he takes the final two wickets of the Australian innings and hands his team a memorable victory. In the 9th wicket, Alex Carey and Todd Murphy were stitching a threatening partnership but Broad removed Murphy first and then ended the innings of Carey. With 604 wickets beside his name, he draws the final curtains on his glorious career. Fans Pay Tribute to Stuart Broad on Day 5 of Ashes 2023 5th Test by Wearing Headbands To Honour the England Pacer on His Final Day in International Cricket (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Picks Wicket On The Final Ball of His Test Career

