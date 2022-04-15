Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer celebrated the Bengali New Year (Noboborsho) in traditional outfits and eating sweets. KKR shared the video on Instagram as Iyer offered sweets to Cummins. Subho Noboborsho in English means Happy New Year. Poila Baisakh marks the Bengali New Year. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes & Noboborsho HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wallpapers Celebrating Bengali New Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)