Kolkata Knight Riders legend Sunil Narine has now become the player with the highest wickets for a single T20 team. During the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match, Sunil Narine reached the grand record while scalping the first wicket of the match, that was of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma. Sunil Narine achieved the milestone, picking a total of 209 wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The previous record holder was Samit Patel for Nottinghamshire. Sunil Narine has been a part of KKR since IPL 2012, he has also represented the franchise in Champions League T20 aka CLT20. IPL 2025: Sunil Narine Puts in a ‘Can Do It All’ All-Round Show for Kolkata Knight Riders To Dismantle Delhi Capitals.

Sunil Narine's New Record

HISTORY BY SUNIL NARINE Most wickets for a T20 team 209* - Sunil Narine (KKR) 208 - Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) 199 - Chris Wood (Hampshire) 195 - Lasith Malinga (MI) pic.twitter.com/8kv9Csx13l — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 25, 2025

