Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a big defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow by 42 runs. Winning the toss, RCB elected to bowl first. The decision under captain Jitesh Sharma didn't prove to be an effective one, with SRH bashing a huge total of 231/6. Ishan Kishan played a wonderful 94-run not-out innings. Except for the two openers, none of the RCB batters looked to have an answer to the tough bowling by Pat Cummins and team. SRH Captain Cummins took three wickets, Eshan Malinga scalped a couple, while the rest of the bowlers in use picked one each, ensuring a regular fall of wickets, as SRH bundled RCB for 189, with one ball remaining. Phil Salt looked like the lone warrior with 62 off 42 balls in the second innings of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Virat Kohli was decent too. Fans Outrage As Third Umpire Forgets to Revise Wide Guidelines and Corrects It Following Protests From Players During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)