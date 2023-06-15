With some quality batting performances of Dominic Sibley (140*), Jamie Smith (114), Tom Latham (58) and Ben Foakes (124), Surrey achieves an historic feat of completing the 8th highest run chase in 4th innings in First Class cricket history after they chased down 500 runs in the final innings against Kent in the County Championship Division 1 on Wednesday, June 14. They achieved the target with five wickets still remaining in hand. This is the second highest run chase in County Championship. ECB Announces Venues for India’s Next Two Test Tours of England; Oval, Old Trafford Named.

Surrey Completes Record Chase of 500 Runs in 4th Innings

WE’VE DONE IT!!! 💥💥💥 Surrey reach the seemingly unimaginable target of 501 with 5 wickets to spare. This is the highest ever successful run-chase in Surrey’s history 🤩 What an unbelievable performance 🔥 🤎 | #SurreyCricket — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 14, 2023

