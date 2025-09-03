South Africa started their England tour with a win as they defeated the hosts in the first ODI of the series comfortably. Their bowlers shined as they were able to dismiss England for only 131 runs and later, their batters chased the target down comfortably. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century dismantling the England bowlers. He eventually got out but it took a brilliant effort from Jamie Smith to dismiss him. Markram went for a lofted drive off Adil Rashid, it was away from extra cover fielder Smith, but he dived with tremendous agility and grabbed the catch with one hand. Fans were amazed and made the video viral on social media. England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder Script Dominant Victory For Proteas at Headingley.

Jamie Smith Catch Video

That is some catch from Jamie Smith! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qRCQgYHImp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2025

