Today, September 5, Britain’s royal family announced the death of Katherine Kent, the Duchess of Kent. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Royal Family of the UK said that the Duchess of Kent "passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family". She was 92. "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the post read. Soon after the death of Katherine Kent, the Royal Family began a period of mourning. According to a report in PTI, the Duchess of Kent was a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. "The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the Royal Family said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Their Official Christmas 2024 Holiday Card Featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (View Pictures).

Royal Family Mourns As Duchess of Kent Katherine Kent Dies

It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke… pic.twitter.com/OsCeb3pQ7d — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)