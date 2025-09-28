The atmosphere ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match is heated as multiple events suggest before the game. At first, Salman Ali Agha does a solo photoshoot with the Asia Cup trophy as Suryakumar Yadav doesn't turn up. Then two presenters come for the toss ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final. After the toss was conducted, Suryakumar Yadav left once again, without shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha. Things are intense ahead of the game and are likely to lead to some competitive cricketing action on the field. ‘Do Whatever You Want, I Will Handle It’ Mohsin Naqvi Shares Message for Pakistan Cricketers Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha

Opposition ki hogi dandi gul jab #TeamIndia machayenge tabahi with their lethal bowling attack! 🤘 Watch #INDvPAK in the #DPWORLDASIACUP2025 Final - LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork TV Channels 📺 pic.twitter.com/UzCNdP5A4G — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)