Indian T20 star Suryakumar Yadav continues his blistering form as he scores a century in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. After a scratchy start by the Indian openers, Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat and dominated the kiwi bowlers all the way through to a 49-ball 100. he becomes only the second Indian to score two hundreds in T20Is in the same calendar year after Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav scores second T20I hundred in 2022:

