Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form doesn't seem to leave his tail as he registers another golden duck in the IPL 2023, this time against Delhi Capitals at the Firoz Shah Kotla. Suryakumar Yadav's hat-trick of golden ducks is still a fresh memory amidst the fans. Now as he fails to make any impact on the first three games of the IPL and includes a golden duck now, the batter gets mercilessly trolled on twitter.

Fans Troll Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav Gets Trolled After Scoring Golden Duck

Dip in Form Since Last Month

Suryakumar Yadav since last month pic.twitter.com/alUqMbaTjs — Vishal (@SportyVishaI) April 11, 2023

Another Golden Duck

Funny One

Suryakumar Yadav against Delhi Capitals. 😶 pic.twitter.com/b41qT4HPg2 — El Niño 🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)