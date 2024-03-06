Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has once again returned to the nets after suffering from an ankle injury in December 2023. Surya underwent surgery and was sidelined for some time. The number one-ranked T20I batsman is currently undergoing his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The right-handed Mumbai batsman took to Instagram and uploaded a glimpse of his net session on his story. Suryakumar Yadav will be returning to action for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024. MI IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1: Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details.

Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Training Ahead of IPL 2024

Suryakumar Yadav had Started batting in the nets after recovering from his surgery ahead of #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/wFZlyQv6HM — Priyanka Joshi (@Priyank79476502) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)