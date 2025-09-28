Another controversy erupted in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after India captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped to attend the Asia Cup trophy photoshoot with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha, who posed solo with the title ahead of the grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. Meanwhile, Team India has won the toss and they have decided to bowl first. Unfortunately, all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to a niggle. For Pakistan, they are playing with the same side. Two Presenters in Toss! Suryakumar Yadav Talks With Ravi Shastri While Salman Ali Agha Converses With Waqar Younis Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Suryakumar Yadav Skips 'Trophy Photoshoot'

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has done a solo photoshoot.#indvspak2025 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 28, 2025

