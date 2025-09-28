India and Pakistan are clashing against each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This is the first time India and Pakistan are facing each other in the Asia Cup final. Given how the relationship between the two nations have been in the recent past and the way the Asia Cup 2025 matches have sparked controversy, two presenters were present at the toss of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match. While India captain Suryakumar Yadav talked with Ravi Shastri, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha conversed with Waqar Younis. Hardik Pandya Set to Miss Asia Cup 2025 Final; Indian All-Rounder Reportedly Replaced By Rinku Singh in Team India Playing XI Ahead of IND vs PAK Summit Clash.

Two Presenters in Toss

Opposition ki hogi dandi gul jab #TeamIndia machayenge tabahi with their lethal bowling attack! 🤘 Watch #INDvPAK in the #DPWORLDASIACUP2025 Final - LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork TV Channels 📺 pic.twitter.com/UzCNdP5A4G — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 28, 2025

