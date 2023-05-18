Lucknow Super Giants finally announce the replacement of injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the IPL season as they sign Mumbai's talented all-rounder Suryansh Shedge. Suryansh is very well reputed in the domestic circuit and played as Shardul Thakur's replacement in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Suryansh Shedge Announced As Injured Jaydev Unadkat's Replacement

