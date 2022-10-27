The bowlers stepped up to restrict Netherlands to just 123/9 as India won their second consecutive match of T20 World Cup 2022. Fifties from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav had helped India get a strong total on the board after a slow start and the bowlers, led by spinners Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) did well to take wickets at regular intervals to dent the run chase. This was India's second consecutive win in the competition.

India vs Netherlands Scorecard:

