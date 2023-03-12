UP Warriorz all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has scored her 2nd fifty in Women's Premier League 2023 while playing against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After opting to bat first, UP Warriorz have got a good start, courtesy of Australian duo Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy. They will now aim to finish strong and post a big total on the board.

