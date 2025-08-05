India have finished a tough Test tour with some success as they have level the series against 2-2 after a narrow win at Oval. Coming out of consecutive series defeats, it was a welcome performance, specially with a young team and a new captain. After the Oval Test, India coach Gautam Gambhir addressed his team and motivated them. He also highlighted the need of improvement and said 'if we can do that, we can dominate Test cricket for a very long time'. BCCI shared the morale-boosting speech of Gambhir in dressing room behind the scenes video and it went viral in no time. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Gautam Gambhir Gets Emotional As India Win Oval Test Against England, Says ‘We’ll Never Surrender’ (Watch Video).

Team India Dressing Room Behind the Scenes Video

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 What happened in the #TeamIndia dressing room right after a memorable win at Kennington Oval 😊 🤔 Watch 🎥 🔽 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/1qEZWSZmK2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)