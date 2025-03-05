Fans lavished praise on Steve Smith after the star cricketer announced his retirement from ODI cricket after Australia were beaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final by India. Steve Smith has had a great ODI career and was a mainstay of the Australia national cricket team's batting order in the format. He made his ODI debut way back in 2010 and has featured for Australia for a total of 170 matches in the format, scoring 5800 runs with 12 centuries to his name. Steve Smith bowed out in style, scoring an impressive 73 against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. He also played crucial roles in Australia's World Cup wins in 2015 and 2023. Check some reactions by fans, below. Steve Smith Retires: Star Batsman Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket After Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Defeat.

'End of an Era in ODI Cricket'

'Keep Shining Bright'

'Took the Right Decision'

'Thanks for the Memories'

'See You in Test Smudge'

'Go Well, Steve Smith!'

Indeed!

'Thank You Smudge'

