Fans lavished praise on Steve Smith after the star cricketer announced his retirement from ODI cricket after Australia were beaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final by India. Steve Smith has had a great ODI career and was a mainstay of the Australia national cricket team's batting order in the format. He made his ODI debut way back in 2010 and has featured for Australia for a total of 170 matches in the format, scoring 5800 runs with 12 centuries to his name. Steve Smith bowed out in style, scoring an impressive 73 against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. He also played crucial roles in Australia's World Cup wins in 2015 and 2023. Check some reactions by fans, below. Steve Smith Retires: Star Batsman Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket After Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Defeat.

'End of an Era in ODI Cricket'

'Keep Shining Bright'

Thank You Steve Smith For Your Valuable Contribution in ODI Format! Happy Retirement From ODIs & Keep Shining Bright In Test Cricket!#SteveSmith #iccchampionstrophy2025 #retirement #Dior pic.twitter.com/0e3kVGz5h4 — Mihir Mewada (@MIHIRBORNGENIUS) March 5, 2025

'Took the Right Decision'

Steve Smith took a right decision I guess - maybe he will opt out of central contract and play leagues, he is C of two franchise tournaments in MLC and 100 So makes sense he will be available for T20Is and Tests #INDvAUS — AK (@rwamit) March 5, 2025

'Thanks for the Memories'

Steve Smith is calling it a day! From his unique style to his match-winning knocks, he’s been a joy to watch. Thanks for the memories💛 #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/tPsGRZE0WT — Aadeh Tripathi (@AadeshT95) March 5, 2025

'See You in Test Smudge'

Happy Retirement Steve Smith. ❤️ See you in Test Smudge. pic.twitter.com/WWIfpfjeDc — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) March 5, 2025

'Go Well, Steve Smith!'

One of the Key contributors in the 2015 WC... Won the most coveted ODI WC twice... Amazing Tactical Captain.... Go well, Steve Smith !!! 👏 — Skiddy (@world_choker) March 5, 2025

Indeed!

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket. A great career. Always been a reliable player at the one down position. Big shoes to fill in for the player coming in to the side now#SteveSmith #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/wXjbj3MTgo — Uzair Aman (@AmanUzair) March 5, 2025

'Thank You Smudge'

Steve Smith retires from ODI Thank you Smudge for all the memories ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/KnDCeG4l9l — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 5, 2025

