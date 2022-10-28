Sikandar Raza has taken the T20 World Cup 2022 by storm as the Zimbabwean international produced a stellar display to lead his team to victory over Pakistan. Following the win. Raza talked about Ricky Ponting and how praise from the former Australian skipper served as an inspiration to him. Watch the video below.

"He just seems to know exactly what to do, when to do it." 🙌 Ricky Ponting talks about the brilliance of Sikandar Raza and his recent success. Lessons by @BYJUS 📽️#Byjus | #KeepLearning pic.twitter.com/lWm4dKdnpg — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022

