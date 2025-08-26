Ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2025, young India sensation Tilak Varma visited Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Varma has been in rich form of late, scoring runs in the County Championship 2025 for Hampshire, scoring 358 in four matches with two hundred and one fifty. In a viral video, Varma could be seen returning from his visit to the main temple and engaging with fans around the Tirumala Tirupati Temple premises by obliging people with photos. Varma will be under immense pressure to rekindle his form from South Africa and fill a gaping hole in the batting order with the retirement of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle order. India begins their Asia Cup 2025 campaign from September 10, with their tournament opener against Oman, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. India's Matches in Asia Cup 2025: Check Schedule for Men in Blue in Continental Cricket Tournament.

Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessing Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

