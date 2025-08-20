After a break following the India vs England Test series, India national cricket team is all set to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2025 through the Asia Cup 2025 which is set to commence in September. The Asia Cup 2025 will be played between September 9 and September 29 and India is drafted in the same group as Pakistan, Oman and UAE. Fans eager to get Team India's schedule in the Asia Cup 2025 will get the complete information below. 'Virat Kohli is Man of the Match' Viral Screenshot of PCB's X Handle Shows Star Indian Batsman's Amazing Consistent Dominance Over Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

India's Matches in Asia Cup 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)