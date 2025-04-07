A beautiful collaboration between Tim David and Phil Salt during the last over of the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match earned Krunal Pandya the wicket of Deepak Chahar. Bowling the second ball of the last over, it was a bumper from Pandya, which Chahar tried to clear, going back and shooting a pull shot. The ball was well-connected and all set to clear the fence, but Phil Salt at deep mid-wicket, giving his best, ran towards the left, jumped, and managed to keep the ball inside the fence. Tim David was to his left, covering from mid-on, made no mistake, and grasped the catch. The wicket was vital in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's narrow 12-run win. Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Batter To Reach 13,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Tim David, Phil Salt Combine to Take Deepak Chahar's Catch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)