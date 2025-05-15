The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Tim Southee as a Specialist Skills Consultant for the England national cricket team on a short-term basis. Southee, who bid farewell to international cricket last year, is New Zealand's all-time leading wicket-taker. The legendary pacer will support the England Men's Team across all formats till the conclusion of the five-match Test series against the India national cricket team. After his consultancy stint, Southee will resume playing duties for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. India’s Likely Squad for England Test Tour: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of Five-Match Series After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement.

ECB Appoints Tim Southee as Specialist Skills Consultant on Short-Term Basis

Our new Specialist Skills Consultant 😍 We're delighted to announce that Tim Southee, New Zealand’s all-time leading wicket-taker, is joining us on a short-term basis. Read more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 15, 2025

