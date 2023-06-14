Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, June 14. The match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground and it will begin at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website but would have to purchase a match pass. Most Expensive Ball in Cricket History: Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs in 1 Delivery During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)