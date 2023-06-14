The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) saw the most expensive delivery being bowled when bowler Abhishek Tanwar went for 18 runs in just one ball. In a video that went viral shows Abhishek Tanwar giving 18 runs in the last ball. After bowling the fifth delivery, the bowler then bowled a Yorker which ultimately ended up in a no-ball as the batter Sanjay Yadav smashed a six in a reprieve. Following that another delivery ended up in a no-ball as the batting team took three runs along with the penalty one run that happened due to the no-ball in the final ball. After that the bowler bowled a wide ball which ended in another extra run. In the last legitimate delivery the batsman smashed a sixer to end the game. It all started with a no-ball then it went for six along with another no-ball followed by another no-ball with extra two runs and then a wide and a six, that is how Abhishek Tanwar ended up conceeding 18 runs in one ball (NB, 6NB, 2NB, WD, 6)

Most Expensive Ball in Cricket History

The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/U95WNslHav — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023

