We are almost at the halfway stage of the WPL 2023. March 11 will see Gujarat Giants clash head on with Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Giants have opened their account with win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won two and lost one match in the WPL. Sports18 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the JioCinema app and website.

Today's WPL Match--GG-W vs DC-W

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)