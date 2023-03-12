Match no 10 of the Women's Premier League 2023 will see UP Warriorz locking horns with Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 12. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the table with three back-to-back wins. UP Warriorz registered a ten-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Today's WPL Match - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

