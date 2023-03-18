Not one but two matches in the Women's Premier League (WPL) are set to enthral fans on Saturday, March 18. The first of the two matches will see high-flying Mumbai Indians lock horns with UP Warriorz, with the game scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Royal Challengers Bangalore, fresh off their maiden win in the tournament, will hope to carry on with that form as they face Gujarat Giants in the second match of the day at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Brabourne Stadium. Sports 18/HD channels will provide live telecast of both these matches. Fans, who want to watch live streaming of these two games, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Fastest Ball in Women’s Cricket: Ellyse Perry Clocks 130.5 KPH During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match.

