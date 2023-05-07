The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match saw RCB’ Virat Kohli having post-match fun with India pacer Ishant Sharma and other players. In a photo shared by Delhi Capitals shows Virat Kohli having a fun chatter with DC’s Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and, Ishant Sharma. Sharing the photo, DC in its twitter handle wrote, “Toh Chalein Rama ke Chole Bhature khane? 😋” As soon as the photo was shared, it quickly went viral.

Virat Kohli Having a Fun Chatter With Delhi Capitals' Cricketers

Toh Chalein Rama ke Chole Bhature khane? 😋 pic.twitter.com/jwzjzoXmPO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 6, 2023

