West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph played a major role in rattling Australia at the Gabba and helped West Indies register a famous Test win in February this year. Shamar picked up a seven-fer in the second innings and cleaned up the Australian top and the middle order. Shamar also earned contracts from the Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League. Joseph replaced English pacer Mark Wood for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and has arrived in India. India also defeated Australia in Brisbane in 2021, which was the first loss at the ground, the Aussies faced in the last 32 years. While Shamar Joseph displayed a lethal bowling performance at the Gabba, LSG uploaded a video for the same paying tribute to his performance. West Indies Pace Sensation Shamar Joseph Joins Lucknow Super Giants Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic and Video)

Lucknow Super Giants Appreciate Shamar Joseph's 'Gabba' Performance

One day in India, and Shamar... 😂 pic.twitter.com/UwalRssOsn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 15, 2024

