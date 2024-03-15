Shamar Joseph, West Indies' pace sensation, has joined the Lucknow Super Giants squad ahead of IPL 2024. The young fast bowler came into the limelight following his heroic performance for West Indies in their stunning victory over Australia in a Test at the Gabba. Joseph was roped in by the Lucknow franchise after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pulled out Mark Wood from IPL 2024. Lucknow Super Giants took to social media to share a video and a picture of Joseph as he joined the camp ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Joins Kolkata Knight Riders’ Training Camp Ahead of Upcoming Season.

Shamar Joseph Joins Lucknow Super Giants

The story begins NOW 😍🔥 Shamar. Is. Here 💙 pic.twitter.com/Yv8Se1q3Fe — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 14, 2024

'Ab Shamar Ki Baari Hai'

Ab Shamar ki baari hai 🤌🔥 pic.twitter.com/rq9pBXjpGV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)